2339 Dengue Patients Brought To Allied Hospitals So Far

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 08:46 PM

As many as 2339 confirmed dengue cases had been brought to the allied hospitals of the city since the January of this year, out of which 2244 were discharged after recovery, while 62 more were diagnosed with positive symptoms in the last 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 )

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control(DCEPC) Dr Sajjad Mehmood informed Friday that presently 85 dengue patients were under treatment in Holy Family Hospital (HFH), out of which 53 were tested positive,12 positives out of 15 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital(BBH) and 30 confirmed cases out of the total 53 admitted in District Headquarters Hospital(DHQ)," he added.

Dr Sajjad informed that HFH had registered 1442 positive cases of dengue fever, DHQ registered 337, while 560 had been registered with BBH.

He said all-out efforts were being made to control dengue cases in Rawalpindi district, adding "Dengue fever situation is under control, the chance of dengue fever will end by the end of October with the change of weather conditions." he hoped.

Dr Sajjad said maximum arrangements for treating dengue fever patients had been made; besides, all possible preventive measures are in place to meet any eventuality.

