2.3m People Avail Medical Facility Through Sehat Card

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 03, 2022 | 06:49 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :More than 2.3 million people in Punjab have received free medical treatment facility worth above Rs 50.7 billion through Sehat Sahulat Card, as per the statistics, issued by the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical education on Monday.

Provincial Health Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch said that 794 government and private hospitals had been selected to provide free treatment facility to the public through the Sehat Card. The people of Punjab were getting free treatment facilities from 189 government and 605 private hospitals through the card, he added.

He said that more than 0.4 million people availed free dialysis facility through Sehat Card.

So far more than 51,000 people in Punjab had got the facility of free coronary angiography through the card. Also, 44,000 women underwent normal delivery and more than 187,000 cesarean operation facility free of cost through the card.

Baloch said that so far 33,000 people in Punjab had undergone free hernia surgery through Sehat Card, adding that 32, 655 people availed facility of chemotherapy through the card.

The secretary said that more than 25,000 people in the province got free facility of angioplasty and more than 146,000 people underwent free eye surgery through Sehat Card, he added.

