24 farmers booked over water theft in faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :The police registered cases against 24 farmers during the past 24 hours on the charge of stealing irrigation water from Jhang Branch canal in different areas of Faisalabad.

Police spokesman said here Saturday that Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) Irrigation Department Junaid Akbar filed a complaint that 24 farmers of chak no.105-JB, Chak No.108-JB, Chak No.158-JB, Chak No.154-JB and Chak No.

141-JB had stolen canal water by altering water channels and irrigated their lands and crops illegally.

Among the accused-- Usman, Hamid Ali, Tanveer Ahmad, Maqbool Ahmad, Hafeezullah, Rahat Ali, Abid Ali, Jaffar, Naeem, Abdul Hafeez, Shehbaz Ahmad, Qasim Ali, Khalid Naseem, Imran, Ejaz Ahmad, Younus, Afzal, Muneer Ahmad, Abdul Ghaffar, Qamar, Rizwan, Tariq Mehmood and Fida, Asghar.

Police registered separate cases and started investigation.