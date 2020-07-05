24 FIRs registered against profiteers amid COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory Administration has registered 24 First Information Reports (FIRs) and arrested around 112 persons so far for selling edible items on exorbitant rates amid COVID-19.

The authorities also collected over Rs1 million fine from the shopkeepers in that regard, according to the data shared by the local administration.

The Assistant Commissioner (AC) (Shalimar and Potohar), Sidra Anwar registered 15 FIRs and arrested 8 persons, while AC (Secretariat and Koral), Asad ullah booked 17 violators and registered four FIRs. Similarly, 52 shopkeepers were held by AC (Rural), Abdullah besides registering 2 FIRs and 25 were nabbed by AC (City), Ghulam Murtaza Chandio with one FIR registered.

Five were arrested in Industrial Area and 2 FIRs were lodged and three were booked by AC Danish in the urban areas while 2 in the sub-urban areas of the Federal capital.

Talking to APP, Deputy Commissioner, Hamza Shafqaat said the district administration had been employing all available resources to keep contain spread the virus.

The cases of COVID-19, he said were being reported with decreased statistics of suspects from all urban and rural parts of the city due to tireless efforts of the administration. "I and my team have not taken a single day off and had worked round the clock to monitor COVID-19 related activities," the DC remarked.

Strict actions were being taken to ensure the implementation of Standard Operating Procedures in the city to keep the citizens safe against the pandemic, Shafqaat added.

