24 patients of COVID-19 confirmed in Hazara

Health authorities KPK Friday confirmed 24 COVID-19 cases in three districts of Hazara division

Health authorities KPK Friday confirmed 24 COVID-19 cases in three districts of Hazara division.

According to the health department, the patients were confirmed from district Haripur, Abbottabad, and Manshera while no single case of COVID-19 from district Torghar, Upper Kohistan, Lower Kohistan and Battagram has been reported so far.

The maximum number of patients were identified in district Abbottabad where 12 people have been admitted with COVID-19 positive, district Manshera 8 and district Haripur 9.

According to the health department statistics, the people identified with COVID-19 in Manshera were Neelofar, Arfaa, Ejaz Ahmed, Wajid Ali, Syed Saibullah and Shah Abdul Aziz.

In Abbottabad district, Abdul Lateef, Jawad Alam, Major (R) Sardar Ilyas who lost his life, Dr. Jahangir, Maroof, Anar Gul, Murad, Fawad Ali, Adil Rehman, and Sonia Bibi were included.

The covid-19 patients of district Haripur were identified as Mehwish Iqbal, Aurangzeb, Ghulam Mustafa, and Iqbal Shaikh were identified.

The health department has also confirmed that no coronavirus patient has been confirmed in four districts of Hazara.