25 DI Khan Police Officials Promoted To Next Ranks

Umer Jamshaid Published May 17, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) The Regional Police Office Dera Ismail Khan have elevated the number of its personnel to various ranks on merit and renewed commitment to boost the morale of the force by encouraging its personnel on merit, a police public relation officer said on Friday.

Regional Police Officer Dera Nasir Mehmood Satti presided over the departmental promotion committee meeting, in which District Police Officer Dera Nasir Mahmood, District Police Officer Tank Abdul Salam Khalid, District Police Officer South Upper Malik Habib, District Police Officer South Lower Farmanullah and DSP Legal Muhammad Imran Kundi participated in the meeting as members of committee.

According to the merit list from Dera, Tank, South Waziristan Upper and South Waziristan Lower, 74 police officials were appeared before the Promotion Committee.

On the recommendations of the departmental promotion committee,

Four sub-inspectors were promoted to Inspector, Eight assistant sub-inspectors promoted to Sub-Inspectors and Thirteen Head Constables were promoted to the posts of Assistant Sub-Inspectors.

On the promotion, RPO Dera Nasir Mehmood Satti congratulated and encouraged the promot­ed officers to continue working hard with dedication for the bet­terment of the department, Overall, these promotions reflect the com­mitment to recognising and re­warding deserving officers, with the expectation that they will continue to serve with devotion, hones­ty, and professionalism.

The RPO informed them about their new responsibilities, saying that the department has high hopes for you, so you must always be loyal to your department with the spirit of public service in your hearts.

The RPO said that the promotions are subject to the performance of the personnel. “Now your responsibilities have doubled and you should perform your duties with dedication to ensure the provision of justice to the citizens", the RPO said.

“Today, Allah has honoured you and enlightened your shoulders, your responsibilities given by Allah will also increase. You will become the voice of the oppressed and a shelter for the helpless and this is our training,"the RPO said.

