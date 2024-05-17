25 DI Khan Police Officials Promoted To Next Ranks
Umer Jamshaid Published May 17, 2024 | 01:40 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) The Regional Police Office Dera Ismail Khan have elevated the number of its personnel to various ranks on merit and renewed commitment to boost the morale of the force by encouraging its personnel on merit, a police public relation officer said on Friday.
Regional Police Officer Dera Nasir Mehmood Satti presided over the departmental promotion committee meeting, in which District Police Officer Dera Nasir Mahmood, District Police Officer Tank Abdul Salam Khalid, District Police Officer South Upper Malik Habib, District Police Officer South Lower Farmanullah and DSP Legal Muhammad Imran Kundi participated in the meeting as members of committee.
According to the merit list from Dera, Tank, South Waziristan Upper and South Waziristan Lower, 74 police officials were appeared before the Promotion Committee.
On the recommendations of the departmental promotion committee,
Four sub-inspectors were promoted to Inspector, Eight assistant sub-inspectors promoted to Sub-Inspectors and Thirteen Head Constables were promoted to the posts of Assistant Sub-Inspectors.
On the promotion, RPO Dera Nasir Mehmood Satti congratulated and encouraged the promoted officers to continue working hard with dedication for the betterment of the department, Overall, these promotions reflect the commitment to recognising and rewarding deserving officers, with the expectation that they will continue to serve with devotion, honesty, and professionalism.
The RPO informed them about their new responsibilities, saying that the department has high hopes for you, so you must always be loyal to your department with the spirit of public service in your hearts.
The RPO said that the promotions are subject to the performance of the personnel. “Now your responsibilities have doubled and you should perform your duties with dedication to ensure the provision of justice to the citizens", the RPO said.
“Today, Allah has honoured you and enlightened your shoulders, your responsibilities given by Allah will also increase. You will become the voice of the oppressed and a shelter for the helpless and this is our training,"the RPO said.
Recent Stories
CNICs issuance, renewal: Naqvi vows to start facility at UC level
Shaheen Shah Afridi appears in 50th edition of PCB Podcast
SC to take up suo moto case on Vawda’s press conference today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2024
Ukraine trying to 'stabilise' front as Russia pushes northeast
SPSC announces final results of Combined Competitive Examination 2020
Slovak PM is able to speak few sentences in serious condition
Agriculture dept using all resources to obtain cotton sowing target
Tunisia president blasts foreign criticism of arrests
Court seeks arguments in PTI founder's bail plea
'Good neighbour': The small-town Slovak writer suspected of PM shooting
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NA passes motion to suspend Cheema's House services15 seconds ago
-
KP Govt to monitor new schedule of power loadhsedding, warns strict action over violation37 seconds ago
-
BISP establishes 18 camp sites in city40 seconds ago
-
Crackdown against criminals continue,11 suspects arrested; bikes, phones, weapons recovered11 minutes ago
-
Khawaja asks for enhanced security measures within premises of National Assembly11 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 133 kg drugs in five operations20 minutes ago
-
CM directs IG to recover stolen idols, other goods from Ramapir Temple21 minutes ago
-
Experts on World Hypertension Day stress awareness for healthy lifestyle, exercise21 minutes ago
-
“Suthra Punjab Program” underway successfully :DC21 minutes ago
-
Another 92 meters disconnected on gas theft, Rs 2 mln fine imposed21 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 238,900 cusecs water31 minutes ago
-
CNICs issuance, renewal: Naqvi vows to start facility at UC level50 minutes ago