25 including 2 POs arrested, arms, drugs recovered

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) ::In a large-scale search and strike operation in targeted areas of Lachi tehsil here on Wednesday, police have arrested 25 criminals, including two proclaimed offenders (POs).

During the operation large quantity of arms and drugs were also recovered from the detainees. The intelligence based operation was conducted in Sodal, Sheikhano Banda, Anzarwal Banda, Darwezi-Lachi Bala and Lachi Payan areas.

Spokesman for Kohat police said that action against drug dealers, proclaimed offenders and other anti-social elements was taken under the headship of SDPO Lachi Circle Nazer Hussain and SHO Tariq Mahmood.

Weapons and drugs seized during the operation included 1 Kalashnikov, 2 pistols, 1 repeater, 5 magazines, dozens of cartridges, 415 grams of hashish, 181 grams of heroin and 80 grams of ice. Cases under different sections were registered against the arrested criminals and further investigation was kicked off.