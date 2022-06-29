UrduPoint.com

25 Including 2 POs Arrested, Arms, Drugs Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published June 29, 2022 | 07:03 PM

25 including 2 POs arrested, arms, drugs recovered

In a large-scale search and strike operation in targeted areas of Lachi tehsil here on Wednesday, police have arrested 25 criminals, including two proclaimed offenders (POs)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) ::In a large-scale search and strike operation in targeted areas of Lachi tehsil here on Wednesday, police have arrested 25 criminals, including two proclaimed offenders (POs).

During the operation large quantity of arms and drugs were also recovered from the detainees. The intelligence based operation was conducted in Sodal, Sheikhano Banda, Anzarwal Banda, Darwezi-Lachi Bala and Lachi Payan areas.

Spokesman for Kohat police said that action against drug dealers, proclaimed offenders and other anti-social elements was taken under the headship of SDPO Lachi Circle Nazer Hussain and SHO Tariq Mahmood.

Weapons and drugs seized during the operation included 1 Kalashnikov, 2 pistols, 1 repeater, 5 magazines, dozens of cartridges, 415 grams of hashish, 181 grams of heroin and 80 grams of ice. Cases under different sections were registered against the arrested criminals and further investigation was kicked off.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Kohat Circle Criminals From

Recent Stories

Land dispute claims three lives in Quetta

Land dispute claims three lives in Quetta

55 seconds ago
 Two Assistant superintendents of district Jail Abb ..

Two Assistant superintendents of district Jail Abbottabad promoted

56 seconds ago
 Livestock dept to distribute 90 poultry units on J ..

Livestock dept to distribute 90 poultry units on July 7

59 seconds ago
 SSP takes notice of robbery of journalist

SSP takes notice of robbery of journalist

1 minute ago
 Islamabad traffic police officials rewarded on goo ..

Islamabad traffic police officials rewarded on good performance

4 minutes ago
 National Assembly approves 39 supplementary grants ..

National Assembly approves 39 supplementary grants of over Rs 836.118 bln for FY ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.