KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Thursday said that after adding of 25 more beds and monitors in the emergency ward of Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH), the number of beds in the wards has increased to 82.

"The cooperation of the doctors and paramedical staff in making the COVID-19 ward active is commendable," the Administrator said this while talking on the occasion of supply of 25 new monitors and other medical equipments including 500 personal protection kits at the ASH here, said a spokesperson of the KMC.

Senior Director Coordination Khalid Khan, Senior Director Health and Medical Services Abdul Hameed Jamani, Director Medical Dr. Nadeem Rajput, Medical Superintendent Abbasi Shaheed Hospital Dr. Nadeem Asif, Director Abbasi Shaheed Hospital Dr. M. Nadir Khan, former Senior Director Medical Services Dr Muhammad Ali Abbasi and other officers were also present on the occasion.

The Administrator Karachi said that the citizens need the experts and specialists who can perform their duties in the COVID-19 ward.

"The doctors and paramedical staff at ASH will take care of the patients to the best of their ability and every effort will be made to ensure that the patients suffering from COVID recover and return to their homes," he added.

Ahmed said that Trauma Center, Emergency Ward and other medical facilities at ASH will also continue and people of medical department of KMC are serving here.

He said that the process of testing and vaccination of COVID-19 is also underway at ASH and citizens are benefiting from these services on a daily basis.

The Administrator Karachi later presided over a meeting held at ASH in which the facilities and problems provided in the COVID-19 ward were reviewed.

He assured that he would ensure continuous supply of water to the hospital through tankers.

He said that continuous supply of medicines and surgical equipment would be ensured and efforts be made to avoid any financial burden on the families of the patients.

Ahmed said that this is a difficult time and for the poor and middle class, this hospital is a ray of hope and the KMC will fulfill its responsibilities.

He directed that an information center should be set up on the ground floor for the relatives of the patients so that they could be provided complete information about the health of the patients.