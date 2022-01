25 officials of Fesco promoted

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) promoted 25 assistant sub station attendants from BPS-7 to BPS-9.

Additional Chief Engineer GSO Circle Shabbir Ahmad also issued a notification for the promotion of officials, a spokesman for the Fesco said on Tuesday.

Tayyab Raza, Tahir Hussain, Shabbir Masih, Abid Hussain, Adnan Masih, Ravi Azeem and Faheem Mumtaz of SS&T division No 1, Mujahid Ali, Muhammad Shakir, Hafiz Aamir Nadeem, Masoodur Rehman, Naveedur Rehman and Aurangzaib Aalam Watto of SS&T division No 2, Rizwan Yaseen, Faqeer Hussain, Sajid Saleem and Gullzaib Javaid of SS&T division Sargodha, Ahmad Ali, Mujahid Abbas Shah, Musarrat Razzaq Khan, Ghulam Abbas Khan,Basharat Abdullah Shah, Junaid Ahmad, Hakim Khan and Aamir Khan of SS&T division Mianwalihad been promoted.