25 persons booked for illegal business of hospital wastes

The Punjab Environment Department got cases registered against 25 persons for illegal business of hospital waste

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :The Punjab Environment Department got cases registered against 25 persons for illegal business of hospital waste.

According to Deputy Director Environment Dr Zafar Iqbal, the provincial government had imposed ban on illegal business of hospital waste as it was resulting fast spread of diseases in the society.

It is mandatory to dispose off hospitals' waste properly under Hospital Management Rules- 2014. The deputy director stated that 25 cases had been registered against the persons for dealing in hospital wastes.

He remarked that administrations of all private and government hospital was instructed to follow guidelines for proper disposal of wastes.

He stated that the Environment Department constituted four teams to conduct raids in hospitals and inspect disposal of wastes.