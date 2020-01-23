UrduPoint.com
25 Sanitary Workers Deployed At Fruit & Vegetables Market: Deputy Commissioner

Sumaira FH 1 day ago Thu 23rd January 2020 | 06:31 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak said on Thursday that 25 sanitary workers have been deployed at the fruit and vegetables market and seating arrangements were being put in place to improve its look and facilitate the people

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak said on Thursday that 25 sanitary workers have been deployed at the fruit and vegetables market and seating arrangements were being put in place to improve its look and facilitate the people.

Talking to citizens during his visit to the vegetables market, the DC said that prices of fruit were falling due to monitoring by the district government.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Zubair Dareshak, Assistant Commissioner City Abida Fareed and Managing Director Waste Management Company Nasir Shahzad Dogar accompanied the DC.

Khattak said that five temporary dumping points have been set up at vegetable market and heavy machinery would be used to lift waste from these points. He said that seating arrangements for visitors of the market would be completed soon. He said, experts have started repairing scale of the market and hoped it would be in order soon.

CPO Zubair Dareshak said that security system of the vegetables market was being monitored properly.

