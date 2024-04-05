Open Menu

2500 Cops Deployed For Smooth Observance Of Jumat-ul-Wida, Youm Ul Quds

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2024 | 07:44 PM

The Islamabad Capital Police had devised a comprehensive security plan for Jumat-ul-Wida and Youm Ul Quds gatherings on Friday and deployed 2500 policemen including police commandos, lady force, and special unit around Mosques and Imambargahs to avert any untoward incident

The CPO/ DIG Operations Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bhukhari had reviewed the security arrangements and finalized the plan.

The CPO/ DIG Operations Islamabad had directed all Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs) and In-charge Police Stations to improve the security plan and ensure checking of every person through metal detectors at Masajid and Imambargahs in their respective jurisdictions.

Meanwhile, police commandos and teams of CTD, personnel of Islamabad Traffic Police, and vehicles of police stations had been deployed at various areas.

The special teams had patrolled around Mosques including Faisal Masjid and worship places while these measures had been monitored by SDPOs and In-charge Police Stations of relevant areas.

The concerned DPO monitored the overall security and patrolling plans while policemen in plain clothes and uniform along with lady police performed duties. Moreover, security had been tightened during Youm-ul-Quds procession and at entry and exit points of the city.

The citizens were urged to cooperate with police during the checking process and to report any suspicious activity or information on the emergency helpline "Pucar-15" or via the “ICT-15" app for immediate assistance.

More Stories From Pakistan