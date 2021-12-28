26 FESCO linemen promoted

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has promoted its 26 Line-men (LM) of Construction Directorate in the next grades under Time Scale Promotion

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has promoted its 26 Line-men (LM) of Construction Directorate in the next grades under Time Scale Promotion.

FESCO spokesman Tahir Sheikh said that 15 Line Men-I and 11 were upgraded from BPS-11 to BPS-13 and from BPS-9 to BPS-11 respectively.

Among the promoted LM-I include Muhammad Ijaz and Tabarak Ali of construction sub division Toba Tek Singh, Muhammad Naveed, Asghar Ali, Muhammad Tariq and Saeed Ahmed Khan of ELR Sub Division No.1, Khawar Hussain, Tanveer Iqbal, Sarfaraz Khan and Mehboob Alam of ELR sub division No.2, Nasir Abbas construction sub division Jhang, Muhammad Iqbal, Habib Ahmed construction sub division No.

1 and Yasir Hussain and Mukhtar Ahmed of construction sub division Sargodha.

Similarly, among promottee LM-II are Shahid Iqbal of construction sub division Jhang, Muhammad Yasin construction sub division Sargodha, Muhammad Usman Arshad, Muhammad Shahzad Babar & Muhammad Yasin construction sub division No.3, Mazhar Abbas construction sub division 18-Hazari, Fazal Rehman construction sub division Mianwali, Ali Raza construction sub division Chiniot, Khalid Hussain ELR sub division No.1, Adeel Ahmed ELR sub division No.4 Sargodha and Mudassar Ali construction sub division Toba Tek Singh, spokesman added.