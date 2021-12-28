UrduPoint.com

26 FESCO Linemen Promoted

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 07:38 PM

26 FESCO linemen promoted

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has promoted its 26 Line-men (LM) of Construction Directorate in the next grades under Time Scale Promotion

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has promoted its 26 Line-men (LM) of Construction Directorate in the next grades under Time Scale Promotion.

FESCO spokesman Tahir Sheikh said that 15 Line Men-I and 11 were upgraded from BPS-11 to BPS-13 and from BPS-9 to BPS-11 respectively.

Among the promoted LM-I include Muhammad Ijaz and Tabarak Ali of construction sub division Toba Tek Singh, Muhammad Naveed, Asghar Ali, Muhammad Tariq and Saeed Ahmed Khan of ELR Sub Division No.1, Khawar Hussain, Tanveer Iqbal, Sarfaraz Khan and Mehboob Alam of ELR sub division No.2, Nasir Abbas construction sub division Jhang, Muhammad Iqbal, Habib Ahmed construction sub division No.

1 and Yasir Hussain and Mukhtar Ahmed of construction sub division Sargodha.

Similarly, among promottee LM-II are Shahid Iqbal of construction sub division Jhang, Muhammad Yasin construction sub division Sargodha, Muhammad Usman Arshad, Muhammad Shahzad Babar & Muhammad Yasin construction sub division No.3, Mazhar Abbas construction sub division 18-Hazari, Fazal Rehman construction sub division Mianwali, Ali Raza construction sub division Chiniot, Khalid Hussain ELR sub division No.1, Adeel Ahmed ELR sub division No.4 Sargodha and Mudassar Ali construction sub division Toba Tek Singh, spokesman added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Company Chiniot Jhang Sargodha Nasir Mianwali Toba Tek Singh Mukhtar Ahmed Sarfaraz Khan Yasir Hussain From FESCO

Recent Stories

Niger President visits Dubai Police&#039;s Smart P ..

Niger President visits Dubai Police&#039;s Smart Police Station at Expo 2020 Dub ..

25 minutes ago
 Indian bowlers strike back after batting collapse

Indian bowlers strike back after batting collapse

2 minutes ago
 Italy's Paris sweeps to sixth Bormio downhill win ..

Italy's Paris sweeps to sixth Bormio downhill win ahead of Odermatt

2 minutes ago
 Agreement signed among universities to establish B ..

Agreement signed among universities to establish Business Incubation Centre

2 minutes ago
 3 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

3 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago
 Opposition has no guts to overthrow Govt.: Fawad

Opposition has no guts to overthrow Govt.: Fawad

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.