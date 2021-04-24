UrduPoint.com
26 Kg Hashish Seized In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 05:29 PM

Civil Lines police claimed on Saturday to have seized 26 kg hashish and arrested a drug trafficker from Lorry Adda Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :Civil Lines police claimed on Saturday to have seized 26 kg hashish and arrested a drug trafficker from Lorry Adda Faisalabad.

On a tip-off, a police team intercepted a car near Lorry Adda and recovered 26 kg hashish from secret cavities of the vehicle.

The police have also arrested drug pusher Naqash Arshad, resident of Mohallah Lal Ghauri Town Islamabad who was coming the city for supplying narcotics.

The police locked the accused behind bars and started investigation for the arrest of otheraccomplices.

