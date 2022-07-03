27 criminals arrested with drugs, weapons

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested 27 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession during a crackdown launched across the district in last 24 hours.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider, the police launched a crackdown against criminals and arrested three proclaimed offenders wanted to police in different cases of dacoity, robbery, theft and other crimes. The police have also apprehended three court absconders during the crackdown.

Meanwhile, ten drug peddlers were arrested with 111 litre liquor, 36 bottles of imported wine, 13 bottles of beer and 180 grams Hashish while two illegal weapon holders were also arrested with two pistols and rounds.

Police have also arrested three drivers for over speeding, two tenant act violators, two outlaws for illegally refilling LPG and two other outlaws during the crackdown.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the concerned police stations, police sources said.