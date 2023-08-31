Open Menu

27 Drug Peddlers, Bootleggers, Illegal Weapon Holders Netted

Muhammad Irfan Published August 31, 2023 | 06:11 PM

27 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders netted

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders and other lawbreakers here on Thursday managed to arrest 27 accused besides recovering over 12 kg charras,13 bottles and eight liters liquor, seven 30 bore pistols, a 12 bore rifle, ammunition and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesperson, Saddar Baroni, R.A.Bazar, Chakri, Gujar Khan, Naseerabad, Jatli, Race Course, Gungmandi and Kalar Syedan police arrested Ismail, Umair, Ahsan, Muhammad Taj, Hamad, Kamran, Umar, Bilal and others and recovered over 12 kg charras.

Similarly, Rattaamral, Bani, Westridge, Taxila, Saddar Wah, Gujar Khan, Mandra, Civil Lines, Waris Khan and Saddar Baroni police conducted raids in their respective jurisdiction and netted Hamza, Shah Zaib, Irfan, Usama, Amir, Nazakat and others on recovery of seven 30 bore pistols, a 12 bore rifle, ammunition, 13 bottles and eight liters liquor.

Separate cases have been registered against all accused while further investigations are underway.

