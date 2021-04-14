UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

28 Criminals Held, Contraband Seized

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 07:16 PM

28 criminals held, contraband seized

Police on Wednesday arrested 28 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Police on Wednesday arrested 28 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 2 proclaimed offender 9 drug pushers and recovered 4.

3 kg hash and 160 liter liquor from their possession.

The police also held 8 gamblers with stake money Rs 2,640.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 9 persons and recovered 8 pistols and one rifle.

Further investigation was underway, said police.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Money Criminals From

Recent Stories

Final preparations underway for Arabian Travel Mar ..

6 minutes ago

470 new corona cases reported with no death in Sin ..

5 minutes ago

Sputnik V Talks Unaffected by Delivery of 1Mln Dos ..

5 minutes ago

EU Import Responsible for 16% of Global Deforestat ..

5 minutes ago

EMA Expects to Issue New Recommendation on Johnson ..

5 minutes ago

Chairman PAL express condolences on demise of I.A ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.