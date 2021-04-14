28 criminals held, contraband seized

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Police on Wednesday arrested 28 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 2 proclaimed offender 9 drug pushers and recovered 4.

3 kg hash and 160 liter liquor from their possession.

The police also held 8 gamblers with stake money Rs 2,640.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 9 persons and recovered 8 pistols and one rifle.

Further investigation was underway, said police.