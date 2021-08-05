29 ventilators fully functional in FIC

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :As many as 29 ventilators were fully functional in Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology to facilitate the patients round the clock.

FIC spokesman said on Thursday, adding that few ventilators developed some small fault due to fluctuation in power supply on August 04 but technical staff of the hospital overcame the issue within 2-2.5 hours.

Contradicting a 'rumor-based' story which appeared in a section of press he said that there were 29 ventilators in FIC and all were in working condition.

"The power supply faced fluctuation and disturbed the system of some ventilators, but the paramedics immediately shifted the patients to other ventilators while the technical staff responded actively and removed faults within 2-2.5 hours", he said, adding that there was no hindrance in service delivery at the Cardiology hospital.