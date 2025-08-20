293 gangs busted, 7511 POs arrested in 2025

The police claimed to have busted 293 criminals gangs in addition to arresting 7511 proclaimed offenders (POs) from Faisalabad region during 2025

Police spokesman Rizwan Bhatti said here on Wednesday that a crackdown was launched against criminals under supervision of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Zeeshan Asghar.

During this operation, the police dismantled 293 criminal gangs by arresting their 729 active members involved in 2,437 cases. The police also recovered 65 vehicles, 1208 motorcycles, 92 tola gold jewelry, 276 mobile phones, 314 cattle and more than Rs.1.9 billion in cash from these gangs, he added.

He said that the police also arrested 7511 proclaimed offenders during last month including 2,242 POs of Category-A and 5269 of Category-B.

Similarly, 4692 Court Absconders (CAs) were also nabbed including 383 CA of Category-A and 4309 of Category-B, he added.

He said that the police registered 1914 cases after arresting 3,945 drug traffickers and recovered 1,552 kilograms (kg) charas, 65 kg ICE, 61,455 liters liquor, 280 kg opium and 273 kg heroin from their possession.

Similarly, 3,718 illicit weapon holders were also arrested during this period along with recovery of 3,201 pistols, 21 revolvers, 257 guns, 96 Kalashnikovs, 243 rifles and 13,986 bullets, he added.

He said that the police also registered 244 cases against kite flying and arrested 265 accused in addition to seizing 31,925 kites and 580 spools of string.