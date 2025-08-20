Open Menu

293 Gangs Busted, 7511 POs Arrested In 2025

Faizan Hashmi Published August 20, 2025 | 11:23 PM

293 gangs busted, 7511 POs arrested in 2025

The police claimed to have busted 293 criminals gangs in addition to arresting 7511 proclaimed offenders (POs) from Faisalabad region during 2025

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) The police claimed to have busted 293 criminals gangs in addition to arresting 7511 proclaimed offenders (POs) from Faisalabad region during 2025.

Police spokesman Rizwan Bhatti said here on Wednesday that a crackdown was launched against criminals under supervision of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Zeeshan Asghar.

During this operation, the police dismantled 293 criminal gangs by arresting their 729 active members involved in 2,437 cases. The police also recovered 65 vehicles, 1208 motorcycles, 92 tola gold jewelry, 276 mobile phones, 314 cattle and more than Rs.1.9 billion in cash from these gangs, he added.

He said that the police also arrested 7511 proclaimed offenders during last month including 2,242 POs of Category-A and 5269 of Category-B.

Similarly, 4692 Court Absconders (CAs) were also nabbed including 383 CA of Category-A and 4309 of Category-B, he added.

He said that the police registered 1914 cases after arresting 3,945 drug traffickers and recovered 1,552 kilograms (kg) charas, 65 kg ICE, 61,455 liters liquor, 280 kg opium and 273 kg heroin from their possession.

Similarly, 3,718 illicit weapon holders were also arrested during this period along with recovery of 3,201 pistols, 21 revolvers, 257 guns, 96 Kalashnikovs, 243 rifles and 13,986 bullets, he added.

He said that the police also registered 244 cases against kite flying and arrested 265 accused in addition to seizing 31,925 kites and 580 spools of string.

Recent Stories

Following President's directives, UAE conducts urg ..

Following President's directives, UAE conducts urgent medical evacuation for pat ..

11 minutes ago
 Over speeding claims two young lives on Havelian D ..

Over speeding claims two young lives on Havelian Dhamtore Bypass

6 minutes ago
 LESCO Board Chairman inaugurates Legal Directorate ..

LESCO Board Chairman inaugurates Legal Directorate Office at PWR

6 minutes ago
 ANF arrest woman smuggler among 4 accused, recover ..

ANF arrest woman smuggler among 4 accused, recover drugs worth over Rs 36 millio ..

6 minutes ago
 SAPM Mubarak Zeb appreciates PM on relief goods to ..

SAPM Mubarak Zeb appreciates PM on relief goods to Bajaur affectees

6 minutes ago
 Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrives on three- ..

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrives on three-day official visit

6 minutes ago
UAE expresses solidarity with Afghanistan, conveys ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Afghanistan, conveys condolences over victims of b ..

1 hour ago
 SCCI organizes cardiovascular awareness, cardiac c ..

SCCI organizes cardiovascular awareness, cardiac camp

13 minutes ago
 Commissioner Multan Division Aamir Kareem Khan rev ..

Commissioner Multan Division Aamir Kareem Khan reviews performance of Business F ..

13 minutes ago
 DC Murree visits Municipal Iqbal Library

DC Murree visits Municipal Iqbal Library

13 minutes ago
 60 SIs promoted to inspector rank

60 SIs promoted to inspector rank

13 minutes ago
 NCHR presents Minority Report to Deputy Speaker

NCHR presents Minority Report to Deputy Speaker

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan