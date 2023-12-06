Open Menu

2nd Semester Examinations At Sindh University, Campuses Begin

Umer Jamshaid Published December 06, 2023 | 06:40 PM

2nd semester examinations at Sindh University, campuses begin

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) The second-semester examinations for Bachelor's and Master's degree programs have commenced at Sindh University Jamshoro and its various campuses including Hyderabad, Larkana, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Campus Dadu, Laar campus Badin, Mirpurkhas, Thatta and Naushahro Feroze campuses.

According to a spokesman of University, exams were conducted in morning and evening shifts across different disciplines. During this period, Vice-Chancellor Professor (Meritorious) Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro visited various academic departments including the Arts Faculty and assessed the ongoing examinations.

He inspected the examination blocks, preparations and security arrangements, expressing satisfaction with the measures in place.

The Registrar, deans of various faculties, heads of departments and other officials accompanied him during the visit.

Related Topics

Sindh Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Visit Hyderabad Larkana Jamshoro Thatta Badin Dadu

Recent Stories

PITB Organizes Health Camp At Arfa Software Techno ..

PITB Organizes Health Camp At Arfa Software Technology Park

22 minutes ago
 OIC General Secretariat Organizes an Expert Roundt ..

OIC General Secretariat Organizes an Expert Roundtable Meeting in Malaysia to Pr ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs and Indonesia Strengthen Ties with C ..

Dubai Customs and Indonesia Strengthen Ties with CIPA, Paving the Way for $10 Bi ..

2 hours ago
 Unveiling the realme C53 – The New Champion's Le ..

Unveiling the realme C53 – The New Champion's Legacy at Just PKR 39,999/-

2 hours ago
 Adapting Indus Basin key to adapt Pakistan to clim ..

Adapting Indus Basin key to adapt Pakistan to climate change: PM

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 December 2023

10 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2023

10 hours ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi condoles death ..

Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi condoles death of classical singer

19 hours ago
 US Consul General visits CPWB

US Consul General visits CPWB

20 hours ago
 Problems of neglected class to be addressed on pri ..

Problems of neglected class to be addressed on priority grounds: Azad Jammu Kas ..

20 hours ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi ta ..

Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi takes notice of the lack of oxyg ..

20 hours ago
 Ukraine says hit Russian military sites in Crimea

Ukraine says hit Russian military sites in Crimea

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan