2nd semester examinations at Sindh University, campuses begin

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) The second-semester examinations for Bachelor's and Master's degree programs have commenced at Sindh University Jamshoro and its various campuses including Hyderabad, Larkana, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Campus Dadu, Laar campus Badin, Mirpurkhas, Thatta and Naushahro Feroze campuses.

According to a spokesman of University, exams were conducted in morning and evening shifts across different disciplines. During this period, Vice-Chancellor Professor (Meritorious) Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro visited various academic departments including the Arts Faculty and assessed the ongoing examinations.

He inspected the examination blocks, preparations and security arrangements, expressing satisfaction with the measures in place.

The Registrar, deans of various faculties, heads of departments and other officials accompanied him during the visit.