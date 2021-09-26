UrduPoint.com

3-day Data Ganj Bakhsh Urs Celebrations Begin

Sun 26th September 2021 | 03:20 PM

3-day Data Ganj Bakhsh Urs celebrations begin

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :The three-day 978th Urs celebrations of great saint of sub-continent Hazrat Ali Usman Ali Hajveri, popularly known as Data Ganj Bakhsh began here on Sunday.

Punjab Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs Pir Syed Saeed-ul-Hassan inaugurated the Urs celebrations by laying a traditional chaadar and a floral wreath on the grave of Sufi saint.

Auqaf & Religious Affairs Secretary Nabeel Javed, Director General Dr Tahir Raza Bukhari, CCPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar, Deputy Commissioner Umer Sher Chattha and Assistant Commissioner City Fizan Ahmed were also present on the occasion.

Prominent 'Naat Khawan' and religious leaders paid homage to the sufi saint.

A large number of devotees from all over the country were attending the celebrations.

The government had taken extra-ordinary security measures to avoid any untoward incident.

The district administration had installed 40 CCTV cameras around the premises of shrine to monitor the Urs celebrations. The Punjab Police had deputed around 1000 constables to ensure foolproof security, whereas, the traffic police had made comprehensive traffic diversion plan to facilitate the devotees during the Urs days.

Furthermore, walk through gates and metal detectors had also been installed to checkvisitors entering the shrine. Bomb disposal squad will also remain on high alertduring the Urs.

