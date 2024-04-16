3-day Training Program On AI In Teaching Practices Kicks Off At AIOU
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 16, 2024 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) A three-day faculty training program on "Empowering Educators: Integrating AI into Teaching Practices" has started in Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU).
The program is being organized in collaboration with Directorate of Academic Planning and Course Production, AIOU and Commonwealth Educational Media Center for Asia (CEMCA).
This program aims to educate teachers about artificial intelligence tools and technologies and how to use them effectively in teaching methods.
The inaugural session was presided over by Dean, Faculty of Education, Prof. Dr. Fazal ur Rehman, while Director, CEMCA, Dr. Basheerhamad participated online as the Chief Guest.
Addressing the participants, Dr. Basheer said that while there are negative uses of artificial intelligence, it also has positive and useful benefits.
In the process of learning and teaching, a lot of work can be completed in a short time if technology is used properly.
The use of artificial intelligence and its role in the field of education has now become inevitable.
Dr. Fazal ur Rahman said that this training workshop to on artificial intelligence will increase the abilities of teachers, teaching and learning process will be strengthened.
He thanked Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood, for paying special attention to faculty development. This training workshop will continue for three days, in which foreign and national experts will discuss various topics followed by a question-and-answer session.
At the beginning of the event, Director, Academic Planning and Course Production, Dr. Zahid Majeed explained the aims and objectives of the workshop.
