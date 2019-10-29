UrduPoint.com
3 Days Karachi Conference From Nov.1

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 05:42 PM

A three-day Seventh Annual Karachi Conference will begin on November 1, here at IBA City Campus and large participation from public and private organizations is expected

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :A three-day Seventh Annual Karachi Conference will begin on November 1, here at IBA City Campus and large participation from public and private organizations is expected.

The event is being jointly hosted by The Karachi Conference Foundation and Institute of business Administration (IBA), said a press release.

The Karachi Conference aims at showcasing current research and critical discourse on Karachi. Also, it will be examining questions that define the city's inner life today and the global patterns of change that are deeply linked to these local processes.

It also aims at celebrating the social-cultural colour of Karachi, which is one of the most ethnically and religiously diverse city of the world.

