UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

3 Doctors Among 5 Arrested Over Corruption Charges In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 05:43 PM

3 doctors among 5 arrested over corruption charges in Sargodha

Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) has arrested five people including three medical officers over embezzling 3.9 million in purchase of different items and construction of Sheds in Khushab district

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) has arrested five people including three medical officers over embezzling 3.9 million in purchase of different items and construction of Sheds in Khushab district.

ACE authorities said Friday that regional director anti corruption establishment Babar Rehman learnt through sources that Dr. Aleem Haider (X- MO), Dr. Adnan Tayyab Quality Insurance officers and Dr. Fida Hussain (Pharmacist) of Tehsil Headquarter Hospital Noorpur Thal have embezzlement Rs. 3.9 million in the purchase of different items and by using defective material in the construction sheds in hospital during year 2018.

Authorities further told that Javed Mumtaz (Ex-medical superintendent) in collusion with Manager UBL Tanveer Ahmad and cashier Mushtaq Ahmad have opened fake account in the name of Tasawwar Abbas and transferred the embezzled amount in to the account.

On the inquiry report of Assistant Director Muhammad Anwar Khurram and assistant director ACE Atif Shokat; the regional director has approved judicial action ordered to arrest the said accused.

Related Topics

Corruption Khushab Noorpur Thal 2018 United Bank Limited Million

Recent Stories

Fawad Ch questions long absence of Shehbaz Sharif ..

7 minutes ago

Realmeall Set To Launch Another Quad Camera Smartp ..

8 minutes ago

Fawad Ch questions long absence of Shehbaz Sharif ..

12 minutes ago

Prime minister launches Rs 15 billion Ehsaas Amdan ..

5 minutes ago

Yemeni Diplomat Hails Sacrifices in Fight Against ..

5 minutes ago

Rs 2 bln Ehsaas Punjab programme to be launched so ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.