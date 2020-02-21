3 doctors among 5 arrested over corruption charges in Sargodha

Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) has arrested five people including three medical officers over embezzling 3.9 million in purchase of different items and construction of Sheds in Khushab district

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) has arrested five people including three medical officers over embezzling 3.9 million in purchase of different items and construction of Sheds in Khushab district.

ACE authorities said Friday that regional director anti corruption establishment Babar Rehman learnt through sources that Dr. Aleem Haider (X- MO), Dr. Adnan Tayyab Quality Insurance officers and Dr. Fida Hussain (Pharmacist) of Tehsil Headquarter Hospital Noorpur Thal have embezzlement Rs. 3.9 million in the purchase of different items and by using defective material in the construction sheds in hospital during year 2018.

Authorities further told that Javed Mumtaz (Ex-medical superintendent) in collusion with Manager UBL Tanveer Ahmad and cashier Mushtaq Ahmad have opened fake account in the name of Tasawwar Abbas and transferred the embezzled amount in to the account.

On the inquiry report of Assistant Director Muhammad Anwar Khurram and assistant director ACE Atif Shokat; the regional director has approved judicial action ordered to arrest the said accused.