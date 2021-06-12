3 held for possessing illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :Police have arrested three outlaws and recovered weapons, arms from their possession, informed police spokesman.

Taxila police held Umair Ali and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore with ammunition from his possession.

Similarly, Jatli police arrested Asim Kayani and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore with ammunition from his custody.

Kotli Sattain police nabbed Asad and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore with ammunition from his possession.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation.

SP Potohar commended police teams for arrest of illegal arms holders adding that strict action should be taken against anti social elements.