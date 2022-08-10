3 kids killed after abduction, RPO orders immediate arrest

Three kids were allegedly killed after abduction in limits of Makhdoom Rasheed police station, police said on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :Three kids were allegedly killed after abduction in limits of Makhdoom Rasheed police station, police said on Wednesday.

The bodies of the three kids, who were abducted a day ago, were found from a pond. The deceased were identified as Muhammad Mursaleen, Muhammad Kashif, and Muhammad Arslan.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Riffat Mukhtar Raja took strict notice of the killing of the kids after abduction.

He directed the city police officer to arrest the culprits involved in the incident within 24 hours and submit report.

He ordered to constitute special police teams for immediate arrest of the accused so that they could be brought to justice.