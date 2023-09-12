Open Menu

3 Killed In Dera Allahyar Road Accident

Umer Jamshaid Published September 12, 2023 | 11:15 PM

3 killed in Dera Allahyar road accident

At least three people were killed in a road accident that occurred near Dera Allahyar area of Jaffarabad district, police and TV channel reported on Tuesday

DERA ALLAHYAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) :At least three people were killed in a road accident that occurred near Dera Allahyar area of Jaffarabad district, police and tv channel reported on Tuesday.

According to details, a rashly driven passenger coach ran over a group of people standing along the road in Allahyar area.

As a result, three persons died on the spot.

The coach was coming from Dera Murad Jamali and was bound for Karachi when it met with an accident near Dera Allahyar area, police reported. Investigations are underway.

Related Topics

Karachi Accident Police Road Died Road Accident Dera Murad Jamali TV From Coach

Recent Stories

Pakistan Senate delegation joins global trade disc ..

Pakistan Senate delegation joins global trade discussions in Geneva

1 minute ago
 Human rights in Afghanistan 'in a state of collaps ..

Human rights in Afghanistan 'in a state of collapse', warns UN rights chief

1 minute ago
 Rawal Raj remarkable document, message for every P ..

Rawal Raj remarkable document, message for every Pakistani: National Assembly Sp ..

1 minute ago
 Court grants bail to Bushra Bibi till Sep 26 in Al ..

Court grants bail to Bushra Bibi till Sep 26 in Al-Qadir Trust case

8 minutes ago
 Acting Consul General of Afghanistan calls on CM B ..

Acting Consul General of Afghanistan calls on CM Balochistan

3 minutes ago
 Commissioner Larkana chairs meeting regarding powe ..

Commissioner Larkana chairs meeting regarding power theft, defaulters

3 minutes ago
FM Jilani emphasises Commonwealth cooperation in e ..

FM Jilani emphasises Commonwealth cooperation in education sector

3 minutes ago
 CDA recovers land worth Rs 6 billion in anti-encro ..

CDA recovers land worth Rs 6 billion in anti-encroachment operation

3 minutes ago
 PM assures GB, Diamer elders of early completion o ..

PM assures GB, Diamer elders of early completion of delayed projects

3 minutes ago
 Peshawar heritage trail-a home of 85 ancient build ..

Peshawar heritage trail-a home of 85 ancient buildings attracts tourists, archeo ..

45 seconds ago
 MDCAT declare results, Azra Riaz secures top posit ..

MDCAT declare results, Azra Riaz secures top position

47 seconds ago
 Sufficient fertilizer stock available for upcoming ..

Sufficient fertilizer stock available for upcoming 'Rabi' crop season: Gohar Eja ..

49 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan