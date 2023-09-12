3 killed in Dera Allahyar road accident

At least three people were killed in a road accident that occurred near Dera Allahyar area of Jaffarabad district, police and TV channel reported on Tuesday

DERA ALLAHYAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) :At least three people were killed in a road accident that occurred near Dera Allahyar area of Jaffarabad district, police and tv channel reported on Tuesday.

According to details, a rashly driven passenger coach ran over a group of people standing along the road in Allahyar area.

As a result, three persons died on the spot.

The coach was coming from Dera Murad Jamali and was bound for Karachi when it met with an accident near Dera Allahyar area, police reported. Investigations are underway.