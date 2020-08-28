3 marble cities on cards to lure potential investors

The Balochistan government has named three major districts as marble cities to pave the way for their development by attracting foreign and local investments in the mining sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :The Balochistan government has named three major districts as marble cities to pave the way for their development by attracting foreign and local investments in the mining sector.

Dedicated markets would be set up at the marble cities including Loralai, Khuzdar and Dalbandin to offer vast business opportunities to the investors, an official of the Balochistan government told APP on Friday.

He said the initiative was meant to uplift the living standards of locals through creation of employment opportunities.

"With establishment of the marble cities, it would help create employment opportunities for 30,000 locals and entire province would benefit from its associated benefits," he remarked.

Considering the vast reserves of marbles in the districts, the special market would be established at around 500 acre areas he said while hinting at initiation of their construction work in near future.

The official said all the facilities for carving marble stones would be provided to attract maximum investment in the sector. The move will also help fulfill the demand of various varieties of marble in the country and foreign markets.

He said the present provincial government was committed to ensure better utilization of its natural resources through inclusive initiatives.

He said four more industrial estates in the area of Muslim Bagh, Turbat, Chaman and Dalbandin on the cards. It was aimed at attracting huge investments in the province, he added.

He said the Balochistan chief minister had given clear directions to the relevant departments for smooth supply of infrastructural facilities to the industrial areas.

"New industrial policies in Balochistan will reposed the confidence in private investors which will eventually promote economic and business opportunities in the province," he hoped.