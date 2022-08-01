UrduPoint.com

3 Medical Stores Sealed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 01, 2022 | 05:40 PM

3 medical stores sealed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :Three medical stores were sealed for selling substandard and unregistered medicines in the district on Monday.

According to an official, a team headed by Deputy Drug Controller Shahpur Faheem Zia, conducted raids at medical stores in Jhawariyan and sealed Aslam Medical Store, Khan Medical Store and Awais Medical Store for selling substandard and unregistered medicines.

Cases have been registered against the store owners.

Related Topics

Shahpur

Recent Stories

e-Pay Punjab Hits another Landmark: PKR 100 Billio ..

E-Pay Punjab Hits another Landmark: PKR 100 Billion+ Collected; PPSE Levy Added

3 minutes ago
 ECP may announce verdict in foreign funding case t ..

ECP may announce verdict in foreign funding case this week

11 minutes ago
 Gilgit Warriors won the fifth edition of Zalmi Mad ..

Gilgit Warriors won the fifth edition of Zalmi Madrasa League

2 hours ago
 Tiwana appointed as IR Member Operations

Tiwana appointed as IR Member Operations

2 hours ago
 Army Chief lauds PLA's role in China's defense, se ..

Army Chief lauds PLA's role in China's defense, security and nation building

3 hours ago
 Customer Always Comes First — vivo Continues to ..

Customer Always Comes First — vivo Continues to Offer Splendid Customer Servic ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.