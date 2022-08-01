3 medical stores sealed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :Three medical stores were sealed for selling substandard and unregistered medicines in the district on Monday.

According to an official, a team headed by Deputy Drug Controller Shahpur Faheem Zia, conducted raids at medical stores in Jhawariyan and sealed Aslam Medical Store, Khan Medical Store and Awais Medical Store for selling substandard and unregistered medicines.

Cases have been registered against the store owners.