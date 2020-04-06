UrduPoint.com
30 Polyclinic Doctors Discharged From Quarantine Centre

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 10:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :The administration of Federal Government Polyclinic (FGPC) hospital on Monday reopened its doctors' hostel after taking necessary protective measures and disinfectant spray.

According to hospital's spokesman, all 30 doctors have been discharged from quarantine center and allowed them to stay in the hostel.

He said the hospital administration had to seal the hostel on reporting of COVID-19 positive test of a doctor, who was living in that hostel.

Meanwhile, an official of Ministry of National Health Services said the government had managed 30 beds for treatment of COVID-19 patients at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

This facility will be extended up to 80 beds within 15 days besides allocation of 12 bed at Federal Government Polyclinic (FGPC) hospital and 12 beds at Capital Hospital.

He added that Federal General Hospital Chak Shahzad would be allocated for coronavirus patients having a facility of 100 beds, adding National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) had been working on the project.

He said the government had also allocated some places as quarantine included 50 rooms facility at Pak China Centre, 50 rooms at OGDCL, 50 rooms at Redson Hotel, 50 rooms at Hillviews Hotel and 100 rooms at Hajji Camp.

He added that there would be a facility of 240 isolation rooms, over 1,000 beds and 80 ventilators for corona patients at eight private hospitals of the federal capital. He added private hospitals have also offered to use their ventilators as per requirement at government hospitals.

