30 Vice Principal's Seats Lying Vacant In Federal Education Institutions

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 12:47 PM

30 Vice Principal's seats lying vacant in federal education institutions

Federal education institutions are said to have 30 vacant vice principal's slots due to ineligibility and lack of interest of federal education ministry and subordinate department Federal Directorate of Education (FDE)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st January, 2020) Federal education institutions are said to have 30 vacant vice principal's slots due to ineligibility and lack of interest of federal education ministry and subordinate department Federal Directorate of Education (FDE).

As per media reports federal government has decided to do new appointments on these vacant seats through Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) instead of posting and giving promotions to senior teachers on these slots.FPSC will recruit vice Principals directly.On the other hand, nearly 1900 teachers of federal government institutions are waiting for their promotions.Eligible teachers have decided to approach court against the decision of federal education ministry and FDE that will affect the performance of educational institutions further.

