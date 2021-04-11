UrduPoint.com
300 Ration Packages Distributed In Two Localities Of Mardan

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 09:30 PM

300 ration packages distributed in two localities of Mardan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC), Mardan, Habibullah Arif, district administration distributed food items in 300 deserving families at Korkorey and Mirwas localities of the district.

The relief package was made possible due to hectic efforts of the Deputy Commissioner through an affluent philanthropist of the locality. The package was containing 20 kilogram flour, 4kg ghee and one kilogram dates.

The package was distributed under the supervision of Tehsildar, Attiq-ur-Rehman.

