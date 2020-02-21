30Kg hashish, 9Kg opium recovered, smuggler arrested

City police foiled a bid of narcotics smuggling to down country and arrested an alleged smuggler at Bara Road - suburban areas of provincial metropolis on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :City police foiled a bid of narcotics smuggling to down country and arrested an alleged smuggler at Bara Road - suburban areas of provincial metropolis on Friday.

According to SSP Operation Zahore Babar Afridi, police started thorough checking of vehicles on entry and exit points of the city after receiving a tip off about smuggling.

During checking of vehicles near Bajri Stop on Bara Road in the limits of Sarband Police Station, police intercepted a suspected car and recovered 30 kilogram hashish and nine kilogram opium from its secret compartments. Police also arrested an alleged smuggler identified as Muzamil of Lahore Punjab.

A case has been registered and further investigations were in progress.