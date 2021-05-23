31 kanals land vacated from encroachments at Bannu: Commissioner

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :Commissioner Bannu Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai has said that it is the responsibility of district administration to wipe out encroachments and 31 kanals of government lands worth billions of rupees have been relinquished and taken into government custody.

He expressed these views during a press briefing in his office on Sunday. Deputy Commissioner Bannu Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi, Additional Deputy Commissioner Bannu Shabir Khan, Regional Municipal Officer Atiq-ur-Rehman and Tehsil Municipal Officer Bannu Naveed Khan were also present on the occasion.

He said that illegal occupation in the entire Bannu division would be relinquished from the occupation mafia and also have issued directives to Deputy Commissioner Lakki Marwat and North Waziristan in this regard.

He clarified that the operation was not being carried out at the behest of anyone but from time to time as per the orders of the provincial government.

He said that the Bannu administration has launched a large-scale operation in the last three days to bring down illegal encroachments in Bannu city and relinquish government property.

Shaukat Yousafzai said the vacant government land would be used for the welfare of the people in which parks, food streets and commercial plazas would be set up under the supervision of TMA.