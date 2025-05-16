3.1 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Quetta, Surrounding Areas
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 16, 2025 | 09:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) A mild earthquake measuring 3.1 on the Richter scale rocked Quetta and its adjoining areas in Balochistan province in the wee hours of Friday.
According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, Islamabad, the epicenter of the earthquake was located 69 kilometres northwest of Quetta at a depth of 38 kilometres, a private news channel reported.
People came out of their homes in panic and started reciting verses from the Holy Quran. No loss of life and property was reported from any part of Quetta.
