Open Menu

3.1 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Quetta, Surrounding Areas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 16, 2025 | 09:30 AM

3.1 magnitude earthquake rocks Quetta, surrounding areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) A mild earthquake measuring 3.1 on the Richter scale rocked Quetta and its adjoining areas in Balochistan province in the wee hours of Friday.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, Islamabad, the epicenter of the earthquake was located 69 kilometres northwest of Quetta at a depth of 38 kilometres, a private news channel reported.

People came out of their homes in panic and started reciting verses from the Holy Quran. No loss of life and property was reported from any part of Quetta.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025

8 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

47 minutes ago
 Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza v ..

Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..

10 hours ago
 Three killed, one injured in different incidents i ..

Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock

10 hours ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony t ..

Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday

10 hours ago
 United Nations dismisses independence bid from Bal ..

United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..

10 hours ago
Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at che ..

Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at checkpoint in Swabi

10 hours ago
 Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy bu ..

Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy but also emerged as a responsibl ..

10 hours ago
 Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16

Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16

10 hours ago
 Session held to combat MIL challenges

Session held to combat MIL challenges

10 hours ago
 Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel urges e ..

Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel urges elected parliamentarians to ful ..

10 hours ago
 Women Caucus aims at solving women problems Punjab ..

Women Caucus aims at solving women problems Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik M ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan