Laborers struggle under scorching sun as heatwave grips south Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) A severe heatwave has engulfed South Punjab, disrupting daily life and posing a serious threat to public health—especially for the labour class who work under direct sunlight. While most people seek shelter indoors, thousands of daily-wage workers, including masons and construction laborers,continue to toil under the blazing sun from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.,risking heatstroke and dehydration.

Cities like Multan,Bahawalpur,Muzaffargarh and Dera Ghazi Khan were experiencing soaring temperatures with mercury levels touching 42 to 45 degrees Celsius.

According to the Meteorological Department,the heatwave was expected to persist for several more days.

The most dangerous hours,from 12 noon to 3 p.m.,see extreme temperatures that can quickly overwhelm the human body.

Master mason Abdul Rehman,who has worked in the construction sector for over 15 years,says there’s no choice but to endure.“The heat is unbearable,but we cannot afford to stop.Inflation is high and missing even a single day of work can upset our entire month’s budget,” he said.To cope,he drinks water frequently and keeps his clothes damp to reduce the heat’s effect.

However,not all workers can withstand these harsh conditions.

Some fall sick and are forced to leave work mid-day without any compensation.At several sites,labourers have voluntarily shortened their shifts, working from early morning until around 11 a.m. to avoid the peak sun hours.

In response to the crisis, Rescue 1122 Multan has issued public safety guidelines,urging people to avoid unnecessary outdoor activities,especially during peak heat hours.

Citizens are advised to wear light-colored clothing,cover their heads with wet cloths or caps and stay hydrated.

Health expert Dr.Waqas Arqam Malik warn that dehydration and electrolyte imbalance can cause dizziness, vomiting, fever and even loss of consciousness.

Children,the elderly and pregnant women were especially vulnerable in such extreme conditions and should remain indoors as much as possible.

The current wave of intense heat has not only affected routine life but also exposed the fragile safety net for those whose livelihoods depend on physical labour.

For these workers,the heatwave was not just a seasonal challenge it is a daily fight for survival.

Despite the searing conditions,they continue to work under the open sky,driven by necessity and resilience.