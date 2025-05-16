Open Menu

Posters Featuring Pakistani Flag, J-10C Fighter Jet Appear In IIOJK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 16, 2025 | 09:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Posters bearing the Pakistani flag and images of Pakistan’s J-10C fighter jet, credited with downing Indian warplanes including the Rafale have appeared in various areas of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), lauding Islamabad’s decisive response to Indian aggression.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the posters, titled “Operation Bunyan um Marsoos”, have been displayed at many places in Srinagar and other parts of the occupied territory.

The posters displayed by several Hurriyat parties have been pasted on walls, pillars, and poles.

The content of the posters praised the Pakistan Army for standing in solidarity with the oppressed people of IIOJK and for advancing their legitimate struggle for the right to self-determination.

The posters read, “Pakistan’s crushing response to Indian military aggression has won the hearts of Kashmiris. The Pakistan Armed Forces deserved the highest appreciation”.

“Fully equipped with professional skills, the Pakistani military has exposed the reality of India’s much-hyped military capabilities.”

Another part of the message declared, “Kashmiris will never rest until they achieve freedom from Indian occupation.” The posters also emphasized that Pakistan’s response was in accordance with Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, which allows for self-defense against aggression.

Further, the posters hailed Pakistan for thwarting India’s communal and expansionist agenda.

“Peace-loving nations in the region should be grateful to Pakistan for dismantling the BJP-RSS design of regional hegemony and communal domination. Pakistan has restored the balance of power in South Asia.”

The posters have also been widely circulated on social media platforms, including Facebook and Twitter, amplifying their message to a broader audience.

