31 more dengue cases reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :As many as 31 more dengue cases have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the last 24 hours, an official of the Health Department told APP here on Saturday.

Giving a detail, the official said that the total number of dengue patients in the province has reached 10299 while the total number of dengue deaths in Peshawar has risen to 10.

He said a total of 37 dengue patients are being treated in hospitals and in the last 24 hours in Peshawar, 26 people have been diagnosed with dengue virus.

He said, the total number of dengue patients in Peshawar has reached 5495.

He said dengue virus was confirmed in 3 persons in Haripur while in the last 24 hours, 72 people have recovered from dengue in the province.