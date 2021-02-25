UrduPoint.com
322 Kanal State Land Retrieved From Grabbers In Hassanabdal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 08:44 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :The local administration in Hassanabdal on Thursday retrieved over 322 kanals worth Rs Rs 121.09 million illegally encroached government land Islamgarh area in a grand anti-encroachment operation.

Anti-encroachment operation was launched on the special directives of provincial government and the deputy commissioner Attock.

The operation was led by Assistant Commissioner Zuniara Jalil in the presence of tehsil administration, revenue department and local police and recovered the valuable land. A large number of police officials were also deputed on this occasion to provide complete protection to the different departments taking part in the operation.

Briefing the newsmen about the operation, Zuniara Jalil said that the district administration had launched an operation on the special directives of deputy commissioner to retrieve government encroached lands from the mafia. "No one would be allowed to occupy and encroach on government lands", she said. Responding to a question. She said that a large piece of land comprising, 322 kanals and 17 marla was illegally occupied by local land mafia which was retrieved and transferred to the provincial government. Responding to another question, she said that market value of the land was Rs 121.09 million.

More Stories From Pakistan

