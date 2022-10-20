UrduPoint.com

3,229 Bikes,cars Recovered During Last Months

Sumaira FH Published October 20, 2022 | 03:50 PM

3,229 bikes,cars recovered during last months

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has said the department is taking concrete measures to control stealing and snatching cars, motorcycles and other vehicles.

The Anti Vehicles Lifting Staff (AVLS) had recovered 3,229 motorcycles, cars and other vehicles worth more than 286.1 million rupees during the last months.

The CCPO said the AVLS recovered 72 cars worth Rs 9.18 million and 3,009 motorcycles worth Rs 16.55 million in the last quarter of the current year. He added that the AVLS also recovered other vehicles worth more than Rs 28.

8 during this period.

The AVLS arrested 87 members of 36 gangs involved in snatching and theft of motorcycles and other vehicles. The AVLS arrested 45 proclaimed offenders , 204 court absconders and 202 other accused involved in heinous crimes during the last three months.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has said that due to an operational strategy and effective patrolling visible decrease had occurred in motorcycles and vehicles theft and snatching incidents.

He directed the AVLS to make all out efforts to arrest the inter-city and inter- district gangsof motorcycles and vehicles theft.

