33 criminal arrested in faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :The police arrested 33 criminals from different parts of Faisalabad during past 24 hours.

A police spokesman said Monday that the police arrested 15 drug traffickers and recovered 4.

92 kilograms charas and 130 litres liquor from their possession,besides nabbed seven gamblers along with bet money of Rs.29104/-. �Similarly, the police arrested 11 illegal weapon holders and recovered 8 pistols,two guns,a rifle and a number of bullets from their possession.

Further investigation was under progress.