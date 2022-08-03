3.4 million plants to be planted in Bahawalpur division during Monsoon: Commissioner

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar on Wednesday inaugurated the Monsoon Tree Plantation campaign in Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi Hospital (Civil Hospital Bahawalpur).

Regional Police Officer Bahawalpur Sadiq Ali Dogar, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia, DG Parks and Horticulture Authority, Medical Superintendent of the hospital Prof. Dr Niaz Maqsood, and other officers concerned were also present on the occasion and planted trees.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division said that 3.4 million plants would be planted in Bahawalpur Division during the monsoon planting campaign and special attention should be paid to the promotion of urban forestation.

He further said that 35 thousand plants in Bahawalpur, 45 thousand plants in Bahawalnagar city, and 55 thousand plants in Rahim Yar Khan city would be planted. Commissioner Jahangir said that Miyawaki forests would be established during the monsoon plantation campaign and it will promote urban forestation.

He added that plants were being planted in government offices, government land, and hospitals.

Anwar said that urban forestation would reduce the temperature and improve the quality of the air index.

Meanwhile, Bahawalpur Regional Police Officer Sadiq Dogar said that plants would be planted in police stations, police posts, and police lines on the occasion of the monsoon planting campaign.

Speaking on the occasion, District Forest Officer Haroon Tufail said that 1,000 trees were being planted in the 2.5 kanal land of Sir Sadiq Mohammad Khan Abbasi Hospital (Civil Hospital) according to the pattern of the Miyawaki forest. These plants include Arjan, plum trees, pongame oil tree, Chinaberry, golden shower tree, oleander, and other beautiful evergreen plants, he added.

The commissioner also directed that during the monsoon plantation campaign, the government officers and staff, and members of the civil society should plant more trees and play their role in making the environment green.