34 More Dengue Suspect Cases Reported In District

Sumaira FH 12 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 06:50 PM

34 more dengue suspect cases reported in district

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :As many as 34 new dengue suspect cases were reported during the last 24 hours in the Rawalpindi district with 11 belonged to Rawalpindi and 23 from the Federal capital.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC) Dr Sajjad Mehmood told APP that among the new cases seven were reported from Rawalpindi Cantonment area, three from Rawal Town, one from Taxila while 23 cases were reported from Islamabad.

He informed that the number of confirmed cases has been reached 179 since January of this year while 149 had been discharged after recovery.

Dr Sajjad said presently 50 patients were admitted in Allied hospitals of the city out of which 30 were tested positive while results of the remaining 20 were being processed.

He updated that the number of positive cases belonged to the Rawalpindi area have been reached 64 so far while 17 patients of the Rawalpindi area were presently admitted in the Holy Family, District Headquarters and Benazir Bhutto Hospitals.

The DCEPC informed that case response activity was being carried out at those residences and workplaces from where 11 patients were reported on the last day.

He said the hospital has full capacity and potential to meet any situation arising out of the seasonal disease's outbreak.

Currently, Dr Sajjad said prevention of the disease was the priority of the government and the district health administration was working day and night to avoid the possible outbreak of the infection.

