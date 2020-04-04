UrduPoint.com
34 Multan Electric Power Company Employees Get Promotion

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 07:15 PM

34 Multan Electric Power Company employees get promotion

As many as 34 employees of Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) got promotion after passing promotion examination

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :As many as 34 employees of Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) got promotion after passing promotion examination.

Principal Mepco regional training centre Mian Qaiser Abbas has issued the result of promotion examination in which 34 accounts assistants promoted as divisional accounts officer, accounts officer and assistant audit officer.

The employees who were promoted included Khalil Hussain, Shakil Ahmed, Imran Khan, Kashif Shahzad, Muhammad Yaqub and others.

