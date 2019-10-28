35 Electricity Thieves Caught Red-handed In Okara
Umer Jamshaid 36 seconds ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 05:44 PM
Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) 4th circle, in a drive against power pilferers, caught red-handed 35 electricity thieves on Monday
OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) : Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) 4th circle, in a drive against power pilferers, caught red-handed 35 electricity thieves on Monday.
According to a spokesman for the Superintending Engineer (SE) 4th circle, LESCO teams Monday conducted raids at various towns -- Deepalpur, Haveli Lakha, Hujra Shah Muqeem, Mandi Ahmad Abad, Sher Garh, Renala Khurd, Chuchak and Gogera and caught 35 consumers red-handed stealing electricity through different means.
The teams got registered cases against 35 consumers besides imposing fine on others on the charge of electricity theft.