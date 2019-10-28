UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

35 Electricity Thieves Caught Red-handed In Okara

Umer Jamshaid 36 seconds ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 05:44 PM

35 electricity thieves caught red-handed in Okara

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) 4th circle, in a drive against power pilferers, caught red-handed 35 electricity thieves on Monday

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) : Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) 4th circle, in a drive against power pilferers, caught red-handed 35 electricity thieves on Monday.

According to a spokesman for the Superintending Engineer (SE) 4th circle, LESCO teams Monday conducted raids at various towns -- Deepalpur, Haveli Lakha, Hujra Shah Muqeem, Mandi Ahmad Abad, Sher Garh, Renala Khurd, Chuchak and Gogera and caught 35 consumers red-handed stealing electricity through different means.

The teams got registered cases against 35 consumers besides imposing fine on others on the charge of electricity theft.

Related Topics

Electricity Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Fine Circle Renala Khurd Haveli Lakha Hujra Shah Muqeem LESCO

Recent Stories

Highest employment generating sector in a tailspin ..

7 minutes ago

23 children fall unconscious after taking contamin ..

34 seconds ago

Motorway Police reunites school boy with parents

37 seconds ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) issues ..

2 seconds ago

Pak women cricket team beat Bangladesh in 2nd T20 ..

41 seconds ago

100-kg hashish recovered in Peshawar

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.