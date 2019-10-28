35 electricity thieves caught red-handed in Okara

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) 4th circle, in a drive against power pilferers, caught red-handed 35 electricity thieves on Monday

According to a spokesman for the Superintending Engineer (SE) 4th circle, LESCO teams Monday conducted raids at various towns -- Deepalpur, Haveli Lakha, Hujra Shah Muqeem, Mandi Ahmad Abad, Sher Garh, Renala Khurd, Chuchak and Gogera and caught 35 consumers red-handed stealing electricity through different means.

The teams got registered cases against 35 consumers besides imposing fine on others on the charge of electricity theft.