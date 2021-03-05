UrduPoint.com
35 Held With Drugs, Weapons

Fri 05th March 2021 | 09:59 PM

Police claimed on Friday to have arrested 35 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Friday to have arrested 35 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed two proclaimed offenders and 20 drug pushers and recovered 2.

6 Kg hashish and 200 liter liquor from their possession. The police also held 4 gamblers with stake money of Rs 6,980.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 9 persons and recovered 6 pistols, two guns, one rifle and a number of bullets from them.

Further investigation was underway.

