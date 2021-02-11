35 vehicles fined, three impounded for violating route, COVID-19 SOPs

Islamabad Transport Authority Thursday impounded three and fined 35 vehicles for violating their routes and coronavirus standard operating procedures (SoPs) on the Islamabad Expressway

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Islamabad Transport Authority Thursday impounded three and fined 35 vehicles for violating their routes and coronavirus standard operating procedures (SoPs) on the Islamabad Expressway.

According to news release, Secretary ITA along with field staff inspected public transports at Sohan in order to ensure implementation of Covid-19 SOPs, overcharging, route and route permits.

Fine amounting to Rs 53,800 was imposed after inspecting 52 vehicles.