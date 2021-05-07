UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

350 Policemen Vaccinated In Rawalpindi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 10:40 PM

350 policemen vaccinated in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi police during the ongoing campaign to vaccinate the police officials and cops to contain the virus, on Friday vaccinated as many as 350 police officers and cops

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi police during the ongoing campaign to vaccinate the police officials and cops to contain the virus, on Friday vaccinated as many as 350 police officers and cops.

The cops were given corona vaccine doses at Police Lines Headquarters. The COVID-19 doses were administered to cops and police officers on directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas.

He said, some 200 police officers and officials are being given the doses on daily basis. He said all the cops aging 40 to 50 years old would be able to get COVID-19 vaccine after registeration with the department.

He said so far 4 policemen have embraced shahdat while fighting against coronavirus whereas many others affected with the lethal virus.

CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas said that Rawalpindi police are fighting against the pandemic on front line and it need coronavirus vaccination adding that all the available resources would be utilized and urged the officials to implement government Standard Operating Procedure (SOPSs) adding that use face masks, sanitizes and ensure social distance that are best preventive measures to fight with virus.

Related Topics

Police Rawalpindi All Government Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns terror attack on Kabul schoo ..

9 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

9 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

9 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

9 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.