350 policemen vaccinated in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi police during the ongoing campaign to vaccinate the police officials and cops to contain the virus, on Friday vaccinated as many as 350 police officers and cops.

The cops were given corona vaccine doses at Police Lines Headquarters. The COVID-19 doses were administered to cops and police officers on directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas.

He said, some 200 police officers and officials are being given the doses on daily basis. He said all the cops aging 40 to 50 years old would be able to get COVID-19 vaccine after registeration with the department.

He said so far 4 policemen have embraced shahdat while fighting against coronavirus whereas many others affected with the lethal virus.

CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas said that Rawalpindi police are fighting against the pandemic on front line and it need coronavirus vaccination adding that all the available resources would be utilized and urged the officials to implement government Standard Operating Procedure (SOPSs) adding that use face masks, sanitizes and ensure social distance that are best preventive measures to fight with virus.