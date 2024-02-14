36 Booked For Attacking Rana Sana's Dera
Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2024 | 06:27 PM
Police on Wednesday booked 36 people for allegedly vandalising ‘dera’ [outhouse] of former federal minister Rana Sanaullah Khan
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Police on Wednesday booked 36 people for allegedly vandalising ‘dera’ [outhouse] of former Federal minister Rana Sanaullah Khan.
According to the First Information Report (FIR), registered with Samanabad police station on the complaint of dera’s caretaker Irfan, 16 accused were nominated and 20 were unidentified.
According to details, the accused came to the ‘dera’ on February 9 at about 9:30p.m. with illicit weapons in their hands and wooden rods. They entered the premises and damaged the electronics items including LED tv and furniture and later managed to escape.
Police have registered a case No 266/24 and are searching for the accused.
Recent Stories
Police chalk out plan to arrest MPAs, MNAs for alleged involvement in May 9 riot ..
Cricket: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI scores
Special Investigation Unit (SIU) nabs two extortionists
Constable injured in an encounter
Kenya marathon star Kiptum's funeral to be held February 24
Profiteers imposed fine
WASA warns defaulters of strict action
RDA issues notices to 2 illegal housing schemes, 11 land subdivisions
Fazl rejects general elections’ results, invites Nawaz to sit in opposition
Early sown cotton yields more production: Saqib Ateel
KP Governor inaugurates IT lab at AUST
Three outlaws arrested; drugs, weapons recovered
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police chalk out plan to arrest MPAs, MNAs for alleged involvement in May 9 riots1 second ago
-
Special Investigation Unit (SIU) nabs two extortionists8 minutes ago
-
Constable injured in an encounter8 minutes ago
-
Profiteers imposed fine8 minutes ago
-
WASA warns defaulters of strict action8 minutes ago
-
RDA issues notices to 2 illegal housing schemes, 11 land subdivisions8 minutes ago
-
Fazl rejects general elections’ results, invites Nawaz to sit in opposition22 minutes ago
-
KP Governor inaugurates IT lab at AUST17 minutes ago
-
Three outlaws arrested; drugs, weapons recovered8 minutes ago
-
Man killed in road mishap8 minutes ago
-
Dilawar Khan given additional charge of ADG FDA8 minutes ago
-
Anti-dengue measures reviewed31 minutes ago