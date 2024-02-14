Police on Wednesday booked 36 people for allegedly vandalising ‘dera’ [outhouse] of former federal minister Rana Sanaullah Khan

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Police on Wednesday booked 36 people for allegedly vandalising ‘dera’ [outhouse] of former Federal minister Rana Sanaullah Khan.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), registered with Samanabad police station on the complaint of dera’s caretaker Irfan, 16 accused were nominated and 20 were unidentified.

According to details, the accused came to the ‘dera’ on February 9 at about 9:30p.m. with illicit weapons in their hands and wooden rods. They entered the premises and damaged the electronics items including LED tv and furniture and later managed to escape.

Police have registered a case No 266/24 and are searching for the accused.