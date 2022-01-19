36 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published January 19, 2022 | 06:34 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :As many as 36 people were tested positive for COVID-19 in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to the Health Department spokesperson, 798 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were reached 180 and recoveries 26,022.

He said that 200 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 11 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 3 at DHQ Hospital and4 at General Hospital.

He further said that 90 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

